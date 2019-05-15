Law enforcement honors officers lost in line of duty

Area law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday in Bossier City for the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony to honor fellow officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony took place Wednesday, May 15, 2019 outside of the Bossier Civic Center located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Rd.
The ceremony is held each year in conjunction with National Police Week. This year, the ceremony was held on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Agencies participating in the ceremony included the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Shreveport Marshal’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office.
Below is a list of the officers lost in the line of duty from local law enforcement agencies:
BOSSIER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- KENNETH F. ROY 1970
- CLYDE WARREN “HOPPY” PEARSON 1972
- TREY MICHAEL HUTCHISON 2004
BOSSIER PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
- MAURICE M. MILLER 1954
CADDO PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
- WILLIAM N. WRIGHT 1872
- LAWRENCE E. REIDHEIMER 1919
- WILL GEORGE 1945
- FRANK M. NORMAN 1968
- GLENDA JOYCE CARMACK 1999
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES
- JOHN M. GARLINGTON 2000
LOUISIANA STATE POLICE – TROOP G
- NEILL A. YARBOROUGH, SR. 1925
- HUEYP. GRACE 1968
SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- JAMES HARRIS ROSSER 1873
- CHARLES H. WILSON 1894
- BLOUNT J. IRVINE 1898
- CONSTANTINE ANDREOLA 1908
- PORTER SANDERS 1912
- GEORGE H. PHILLIPS 1918
- JOHN OLAN HALL 1921
- LAWRENCE EDWARD “TEDDY” WILLIAMS 1931
- LEE ALLEN WILLIAMS 1931
- FREDERICK R. GRANT 1932
- EUGENE VICTOR FULLER 1940
- WILLIAM B. JACOBS 1941
- MERRILL HENDERSON “JACK” OGLE 1947
- EDWARD GASTON HUCKABAY 1954
- KENNETH F. HERRIAGE 1966
- NORRIS C. BLACKMON 1969
- THOMAS GLEN TOMPKINS 1978
- JAMES ARVIL BURNEY, JR. 1978
- RONALD EUELL DEAN 1979
- RICHARD JAMES DAVIDSON 1987
- DAVID WAYNE LUPTON 1989
- SUSAN ELIZABETH WELLS 1989
- RONALD EDWARD DEAN,JR. 1992
