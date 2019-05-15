Law enforcement honors officers lost in line of duty

Area law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday in Bossier City for the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony to honor fellow officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony took place Wednesday, May 15, 2019 outside of the Bossier Civic Center located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Rd.

The ceremony is held each year in conjunction with National Police Week. This year, the ceremony was held on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Agencies participating in the ceremony included the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Shreveport Marshal’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office.

Below is a list of the officers lost in the line of duty from local law enforcement agencies:

BOSSIER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

KENNETH F. ROY 1970

CLYDE WARREN “HOPPY” PEARSON 1972

TREY MICHAEL HUTCHISON 2004

BOSSIER PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MAURICE M. MILLER 1954

CADDO PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WILLIAM N. WRIGHT 1872

LAWRENCE E. REIDHEIMER 1919

WILL GEORGE 1945

FRANK M. NORMAN 1968

GLENDA JOYCE CARMACK 1999

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES

JOHN M. GARLINGTON 2000

LOUISIANA STATE POLICE – TROOP G

NEILL A. YARBOROUGH, SR. 1925

HUEYP. GRACE 1968

SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

JAMES HARRIS ROSSER 1873

CHARLES H. WILSON 1894

BLOUNT J. IRVINE 1898

CONSTANTINE ANDREOLA 1908

PORTER SANDERS 1912

GEORGE H. PHILLIPS 1918

JOHN OLAN HALL 1921

LAWRENCE EDWARD “TEDDY” WILLIAMS 1931

LEE ALLEN WILLIAMS 1931

FREDERICK R. GRANT 1932

EUGENE VICTOR FULLER 1940

WILLIAM B. JACOBS 1941

MERRILL HENDERSON “JACK” OGLE 1947

EDWARD GASTON HUCKABAY 1954

KENNETH F. HERRIAGE 1966

NORRIS C. BLACKMON 1969

THOMAS GLEN TOMPKINS 1978

JAMES ARVIL BURNEY, JR. 1978

RONALD EUELL DEAN 1979

RICHARD JAMES DAVIDSON 1987

DAVID WAYNE LUPTON 1989

SUSAN ELIZABETH WELLS 1989

RONALD EDWARD DEAN,JR. 1992

You can see photos of the event below (all photos courtesy of Sean Green & Randy Brown/Press-Tribune):