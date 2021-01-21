Law Enforcement Officers Presented “Trey Hutchison Memorial Award”

Two law enforcement officers were honored today for their efforts to combat domestic violence as the 2020 recipients of the 17th Annual “Trey Hutchison Memorial Award,” and a civilian was also recognized as the recipient of the “Charles Rex Scott Civilian of the Year Award.”



Detective Stephen Mackey of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Detective Kimberly McKenzie of the Shreveport Police Department were recognized for their outstanding performance in the field of domestic violence prevention over the past year. Mackey is assigned with the Family Justice Center Domestic Violence Unit, while McKenzie is assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit. Civilian Kris Anglin Barney was honored for being an active advocate for domestic violence victims; as a victim herself, she knows first-hand the story of survival and resiliency.



“On behalf of the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force, we are honored to recognize Detective Mackey, Detective McKenzie and Mrs. Barney for their commitment to helping victims and their families overcome the obstacles presented by domestic violence,” said LaTienda Pierre Davis of the Caddo District Attorney’s Office and president of the task force.

The ceremony is typically held each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant, but COVID restrictions called for a scaled-down ceremony, which was held today at the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab in Shreveport.



“Especially in a year where we have seen domestic violence cases increase due to the pandemic, these individuals go above and beyond to investigate, educate and advocate for victims of domestic violence,” emphasized Davis. “What we look for in our Trey Hutchinson Memorial Award recipients and Charles R. Scott Civilian Award recipients is the heart and spirit to serve their communities during times of calmness and crisis.”



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Task Force, Inc, hosted the banquet, honoring the namesake of the award of Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2004 as he responded to a domestic violence call. The Charles Rex Scott award is named for the late Caddo District Attorney who was a protector of the rights of domestic violence victims.



The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force was founded in 2001 with a purpose to engage in activities which are exclusively educational, charitable, scientific, and for the prevention of domestic violence and cruelty. The task force also works closely with Project Celebration, Inc.; NWLA Family Justice Center; Gingerbread House; and other DV organizations and advocates.