Law enforcement to honor officers lost in line of duty this week

Area law enforcement agencies will gather together in Bossier City Wednesday for the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony to honor their officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 outside of the Bossier Civic Center located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road.

The ceremony is held each year in conjunction with National Police Week. This year the ceremony is being held on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Agencies participating in the ceremony include the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Shreveport Marshal’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office.

The Bossier City Police Department is the host agency for this year’s ceremony. The event is open to the public.