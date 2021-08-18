LAW ENFORCEMENT TOWN HALL AT BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La –A Law Enforcement Town Hall will be hosted on August 20th, 2021 at Barksdale Air Force Base from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m..

The intent of the Town Hall is to “foster unity within our community” by providing an opportunity for community engagement between the base populace and both local and federal law enforcement agencies.

The event will be split into two parts. The first hour will be an open panel where the audience will provide questions to participating officers. The focus of this Q&A style panel is to be educational, as well as to provide insight from an officer’s perspective. The second hour will be dedicated to a community policing led demonstration.

Among the agencies present will be: Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Haughton Police Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the 2d Security Forces Squadron.

This remains a COVID mitigated event, meaning the public is being asked to help “defend the defenders” by following specific attendance guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth. Some amenities, like restrooms, will still need to be shared so we ask that visitors practice good hygiene while on the installation.