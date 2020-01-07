Lawrence L. Lewis

Haughton, LA – Funeral services will take place on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Memorial service will take place at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will take place following the memorial service at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Lawrence was born to Minnie Davis Lewis and Abe Lewis on May 15, 1926 in Montgomery, Louisiana. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid fisherman. Lawrence was a working man spending time in both the oil field and pulpwood industry. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Mable Rellia Guillory, daughter Delores Carpenter and husband Mike, son-in-law Johnny Coolman, stepsons Gene, Patrick and John McRae; Grandchildren Pete and Brad Fredieu, Melissa Friday and husband Joe, Lance Carpenter and wife anna, Larry Carpenter and wife Faith, Josh McRae, Michael Coolman and wife Pam, Jason Coolman; and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Glenda Lewis Hunt and Jadie Lewis Coolman; son Lawrence L. Lewis jr. “Bubba” and daughter-in-law Diedra.

Lawrence will be gravely missed by many and his memory always cherished.