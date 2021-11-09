LBRN Awards 6 LSUS Summer Research Grants Supporting Student Projects

The Louisiana Biomedical Research Network (LBRN) funded 6 LSUS faculty mentors and students to conduct biomedical research over the summer of 2021, out of a total of 29 in the state. LSUS had the most faculty mentors (6) of any participating campus. Students will present their research at the LBRN Annual meeting in January 2022.

“We know that collaborating with a faculty member for a research project has a lasting impact on student learning and career choices,” LSUS Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Helen Taylor said. “I am delighted that these faculty members have provided our students with this important opportunity. LSUS is very proud of these faculty and students as they work together on potentially life-changing research initiatives. They represent the way forward for our institution.”

The six include: