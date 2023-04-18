LCTCS and Northwestern State University Expand Transfer Opportunities for Students

Northwestern State University and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) signed an agreement that will allow students who earn specific associate degrees at an LCTCS college to transfer into NSU with junior level status to pursue bachelor’s degrees in business or allied health. The articulation agreement cuts through red tape and creates a seamless transition for LCTCS graduates seeking a four-year degree.

The agreement with NSU will apply to all colleges in the LCTCS. The system serves more than 130,000 students in traditional credit instruction, workforce training, and adult education. Each year, more than 15,000 students transfer from an LCTCS institution to a 4-year university.

“These types of agreements are important for us and for the state of Louisiana. They allow our students to be able to go into a four-year degree program, graduate and become productive citizens,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones.

“Northwestern State University has been one of our first and most engaged university partners,” said LCTCS President Dr. Monty Sullivan. “The two agreements signed this week will forge new pathways for our students pursuing bachelors and advanced degrees.”

“Its imperative when entering into an MOU with a four-year partner to provide a seamless transition for our graduates seeking a four-year degree,” said LCTCS Chief Academic and Training Officer Dr. Wendi Palermo. “However, this is unique in that it also provides a pathway for our Allied Health faculty to pursue a higher degree. I am so grateful for NSU’s University leaders: Dr. Marcia Hardy, Dr. Joel Hicks, Dr. Greg Handel and President Jones for their role in making this expanded partnership a reality.”

The agreements were developed by administrators in NSU’s College of Business and Technology, College of Nursing and School of Allied Health and Office of Economic Development, Innovation and Outreach working with LCTCS administrators in Education and Training.

The associate degrees will be applied to a Bachelor of Science in business or a Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health. NSU’s Bachelor of Science business degree includes programs in business administration, accounting and computer information systems. The Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Allied Health program has two concentrations available in health science and technology and health science leadership and management.

In addition to LCTCS graduates, the articulation will benefit LCTCS faculty who wish to further their education.