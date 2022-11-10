LCU Founder’s Day pays tribute to Nortons, Tudors and architect of Library

Louisiana Christian University celebrated its annual fall Founder’s Day Chapel on Tuesday,

Nov. 8, with a historical marker unveiling in honor of the Richard W. Norton Memorial Library.



“In the early 1950s almost 70 years ago, two members of the Norton family of North

Louisiana, Mrs. Richard W. Norton Jr. and Mrs. Nellie Norton Smitherman, both ladies from

Shreveport, gifted substantial funds for the construction of the first free-standing library on

our campus,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Construction finished in time for the

1955-56 academic year.”



LCU’s library is named for a 19 th century Baptist minister, Richard W. Norton, whose

descendants wanted him honored for his tireless work in the Baptist faith, said Dr. Henry

Robertson, professor of history. Norton received a college education in Virginia and at

Furman College in Greenville, South Carolina. Norton accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and

Savior and preached the word in churches across Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky,

Tennessee and Texas.



During the first years of his ministry, he comforted Southern soldiers during the Civil War

as chaplain for a Tennessee regiment. He helped soldiers at hospitals with their letters

home, and blessed those who were marching off in the line of battle with a near certainty of

death hanging over their heads Following his war service, Norton’s ministry stretched for

decades and included pastoring many churches where he reached thousands for Christ.



His descendants in the Norton family were leaders in the early 20 th century oil and gas

industry, and this success endowed them with tremendous wealth. They became among the

most important donors in all of North Louisiana. The Nortons gave away millions of dollars

to create important places. One of the most significant, the R.W. Norton Art museum

located in Shreveport remains a fantastic repository of treasured pieces of world-class

painting and sculpture.

“That museum and our library are the most important testaments of a desire of the Nortons

to endow the world with improvements in the quality of life for all Louisianans,” Robertson

said. “What they did there and here in Pineville was truly transformational. We are

especially grateful for our library and the Norton’s belief in liberal arts Christian higher

education.”



The Louisiana Baptist Convention and several churches also provided funding for the

Norton Library, which was designed by architect J. Cheshire Peyton, of Shreveport, and

built by Tudor Construction of Pineville.



“The Tudor family has been an integral part of this university from our beginnings in 1906

and now for over a century,” Brewer said. “Their donations, construction excellence and

service has given us the Library masterpiece and several additional campus buildings over

the decades.”



Robertson smiled as he mentioned the main reasons the library was so popular when it

first opened wasn’t just the much larger space for over 300,000 books, rather it was also

the new amenity of air-conditioning.



“In 1955, an air-conditioned space became a popular place for anyone to visit in our humid

subtropical climate,” he said.



The Richard W. Norton Memorial Library stands as an example of great American

achievement. There is no greater affirmation of freedom and love of country than Louisiana

College – now Louisiana Christian University – fostering a place for great minds to gather,

for young people to learn, go out into the world to change it for Christ.