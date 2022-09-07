Home News-Free LCU President to deliver timely message on America this Sunday

LCU President to deliver timely message on America this Sunday

Louisiana Christian University President Dr. Rick Brewer will deliver the Sunday morning
messages at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton. His message this Patriot Day will be “Never
Forget: America’s Christian Foundation and Framework.”

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
Time: 9:15 and 10:45 a.m.
Location: Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Road, Benton

Brewer has served as the president of LCU since 2015. Under his leadership Louisiana
College achieved university status and changed its name to Louisiana Christian University.
LCU launched its fourth graduate program, the Jonathan E. Martin Master of Business
Administration this fall.

