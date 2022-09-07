LCU President to deliver timely message on America this Sunday

Louisiana Christian University President Dr. Rick Brewer will deliver the Sunday morning

messages at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton. His message this Patriot Day will be “Never

Forget: America’s Christian Foundation and Framework.”



Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Time: 9:15 and 10:45 a.m.

Location: Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Road, Benton



Brewer has served as the president of LCU since 2015. Under his leadership Louisiana

College achieved university status and changed its name to Louisiana Christian University.

LCU launched its fourth graduate program, the Jonathan E. Martin Master of Business

Administration this fall.