Hurricane Preparedness Week 2022 is May 1-7, and the LDAF urges everyone to begin planning.

“Living in Louisiana, we understand that being impacted by a hurricane is not a question of if, but when. Your best tool against a hurricane is preparation,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “I’m urging everyone to have a plan in place for you, your family, your property, and your pets/livestock for this upcoming hurricane season.”

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November. Now is the time for residents to make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how to prepare for the coming hurricane season.

For more information, visit https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/news/ldaf-urges-louisianans-to-begin-hurricane-preparations-during-hurricane-preparedness-week-2022/.