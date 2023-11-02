LDH and Shreveport Police Department to host Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) will host the second annual Northwest Louisiana Youth Summit on Saturday, November 4, in collaboration with the Shreveport Police Department. It will be held at Shreveport’s Southern Hills Park & Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport.

The event is free and open to parents or guardians and their children ages 10 to 18 years old.

“Every day our youth face challenges that affect their physical, mental and social health. Our goal with the youth summit is for teens and their parents to feel better equipped to face these challenges head-on,” said Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte, who oversees Region 7.

The summit will open at 8:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by classes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Young people will have an opportunity to learn about topics such as cyberbullying, dating safety and the potential for human trafficking, interaction with police and substance use disorder. The event will also offer classes for parents, health and well-being education from community partners, door prizes, a luncheon and a motivational message from Britney Green with Key Point Leadership.

Sponsors include Step Forward, Patel McDonald’s, Red River Federal Credit Union, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation, Bert Kouns Starbucks, Key Point Leadership and the NWLA Teen Advisory Committee.

Seating is limited; register here. For questions or more information, email OPH Region 7 Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Yolanda Duckworth at Yolanda.Duckworth@la.gov.