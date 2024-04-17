LDH recognizes 32 birthing hospitals achieving Louisiana Birth Ready Designation

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) are recognizing 32 hospitals that have achieved Louisiana Birth Ready or Birth Ready+ Designation for committing to practices that improve quality and outcomes for women giving birth.

“Hospitals have a critical role to play in the health of our mothers giving birth,” said Dr. Ralph Abraham, Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health. “I congratulate all of the hospitals who have been granted this designation, and express my thanks for the hard work being done to ensure every woman can have a safe, dignified birth in Louisiana. It is also important to acknowledge the leadership of our Bureau of Family Health, which strives every day to improve maternal health outcomes.”

The LaPQC, which is a program within the Office of Public Health’s Bureau of Family Health, began the Louisiana Birth Ready Designation in 2021. Hospitals receive this honor through a rigorous application and review process by the LaPQC Birth Ready Designation committee. Applications are reviewed and renewed annually. Many of the hospitals awarded designation have been working with the LaPQC over the last several years to improve outcomes for mothers and their newborns in the state of Louisiana.

One hospital achieved the Birth Ready designation this year for the first time: St. Francis Medical Center (Monroe). All other hospitals listed below were re-accredited as part of the annual review and renewal process.

“Birthing hospitals across Louisiana are working hard to ensure the safe and equitable delivery of care to Louisiana families,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC. “Quality improvement teams in birthing hospitals are persevering through the current challenges in healthcare, including staff shortages, to make sure their processes are resilient and consistent in order to see improved outcomes.”

The following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready Designation:

Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital

Christus Shreveport-Bossier – Highland Medical Center

Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Iberia Medical Center

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

Lakeside Hospital LCMC Health

Ochsner American Legion Hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe

Slidell Memorial Hospital

St. Francis Medical Center*

Terrebonne General Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health

*indicates a newly designated Birth Ready facility

The following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready+ Designation:

Baton Rouge General Hospital**

East Jefferson General Hospital LCMC Health

Lakeview Hospital LCMC Health

Lane Regional Medical Center

North Oaks Health System

Ochsner Baptist Medical Center

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center**

Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge**

Ochsner Medical Center Kenner**

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital**

Ochsner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center West Bank**

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital**

St. Tammany Health System**

Touro Infirmary LCMC Health

West Jefferson Medical Center LCMC Health**

Woman’s Hospital

**indicates a facility that enhanced their Birth Ready Designation to Birth Ready+

To achieve designation, birthing hospitals met criteria in five dimensions, including implementation of policies and procedures to improve recognition and response to clinical causes of severe maternal morbidity, promoting patient partnership, and addressing health disparities and equity. Birthing hospitals that have achieved Louisiana Birth Ready+ Designation have met a higher threshold of compliance and achievement of the requirements.

The work of the LaPQC, an initiative of the Louisiana Commission on Perinatal Care and Prevention of Infant Mortality, is dedicated to improving perinatal and neonatal outcomes across Louisiana. The LaPQC was created to promote the implementation of evidence-based practices to reduce significant factors that contribute to poor birth outcomes. The Collaborative also focuses on promoting health equity and reducing racial and ethnic disparities.

To learn more about the LaPQC, please contact [email protected]. For more information on Birth Ready Designation and a full list of hospitals, visit lapqc.org.