LDH urges the public to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reminding the public to take precautions against mosquito bites that can expose people to West Nile virus (WNV). During 2022, Louisiana experienced 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease (NID) cases and seven deaths.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause illness in people and animals. While 80% of human cases are asymptomatic, many people can develop West Nile fever. Symptoms of West Nile fever, which is a flu-like illness, can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and/or rashes.

A small percentage of people sickened by West Nile virus can develop a severe form of infection called West Nile neuroinvasive disease or West Nile encephalitis, which can result in hospitalization and death. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks and carry the risk of death or permanent brain damage.

Within the last two months, there have also been locally-acquired cases of malaria reported in the southern US, four in Florida and one in Texas. No locally acquired malaria cases have been identified in Louisiana at this time. However, competent mosquito vectors are present in the state, creating the potential for local transmission.

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If not treated promptly, malaria may progress to a life-threatening stage in which mental status changes, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and coma may occur.

Tips to protect yourself against mosquitos

If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

If you will be outside for an extended period of time, consider a travel-size container of repellent that can easily be carried with you.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting and that all screens are free of holes.

Protecting your home from mosquitoes