LDVA launches Project Love, asks Louisianans to write veterans

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary COL Joey Strickland is launching Project LOVE (Love Our Veterans Every day), an initiative to show veterans our love and support, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. COL Strickland is asking Louisianans to write to the more than 600 veterans who live in Louisiana’s five state-run veterans homes.
“Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures,” COL Strickland said. “Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans homes.”
Louisianans can address their letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of our five veterans homes. The homes’ addresses are as follows:
Louisiana Veterans Home
4739 Highway 10
Jackson, LA 70748
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home
6700 Highway 165 North
Monroe, LA 71203
Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home
3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Bossier City, LA 71112
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home
4080 W. Airline Highway
Reserve, LA 70084
Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home
1610 Evangeline Road
Jennings, LA 70546