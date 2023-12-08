LDWF cites three men for alleged deer hunting violations in Webster Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men on Dec. 6 for alleged deer hunting violations in Webster Parish.Agents cited Matthew Ramos, 40, of Magnolia, Ark., Jacob White, 28, of Minden, and Taylor McKissack, 27, of Minden, for hunting deer during illegal hours and violating the Airborne Hunting Act. McKissack and White were also cited for deer tagging violations.LDWF agents started an investigation on Nov. 28 about a deer that was illegally harvested on Nov. 22 in Minden. During the investigation, agents learned that the subjects utilized a drone at night to locate an eight-point buck and then used a shotgun to harvest the deer.Agents also discovered that McKissack used his tag on the deer even though White was the person that harvested the deer.Agents seized the deer, drone and shotgun.The violation of the Airborne Hunting Act will be filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court. Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Deer tagging violations carries up to a $350 fine.The men may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.Agents participating in the case are Sgt. William Holomon, Agent Trace Francis, Corporal Justin Greer and Lt. Kenny Balkom.