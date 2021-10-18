LDWF to Remove Unstable Fishing Pier at Lake Bistineau

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is scheduled to begin removing the fishing pier located at the Lake Bistineau spillway on October 25, a project estimated to take 90 days to complete.

The fishing pier, which is actually a section of the old LA Hwy 154 bridge, has been condemned and is a public safety hazard. The fishing pier has served the angling community for nearly 20 years.

When the new Lake Bistineau bridge was built in 2001, a portion of the old bridge was left intact to serve as a fishing pier – thanks to a cooperative endeavor by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and LDWF. Since then, LDWF has owned and managed the fishing pier, which has become a popular bank fishing location.

The fishing pier has deteriorated over the years to the point of becoming unstable, and it is no longer safe for public use. Furthermore, if the structure were to collapse, it could cause damage to the Lake Bistineau spillway and control gates. Such damage could threaten the integrity of the structures that control water levels on the lake, leading to expensive emergency repairs.

During the demolition project, the road leading to the spillway and fishing pier may be temporarily closed to public access.

For additional information regarding the situation, contact Jeff Sibley, LDWF Biologist Manager, at jsibley@wlf.la.gov or (318) 371-3066.