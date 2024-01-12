Leadership & Committee Appointments

Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier released his committee assignments to legislators as well as the names of committee leadership ahead of the Special Session that begins Monday. The list of chairs includes fourteen Republican leaders as well as two Democrats.

“After meeting with members of the House as well as the Governor, we have selected a group of chairs who can help to advance the priorities of the people of Louisiana and unify our body so they remain focused on what will move our state forward,” said Speaker DeVillier.

“To give people the tools they need to thrive, we have to work together, find common ground and understanding, and advance common sense solutions. This team of leaders is ready and capable of serving in these important roles.”

Leadership appointments include:

Administration of Criminal Justice

Chair Debbie Villio (R-Kenner)

Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture & Rural Development

Chair Troy Romero (R-Jennings)

Appropriations

Chair Jack McFarland (R-Winnfield)

Civil Law & Procedure

Chair Nicky Muscarello (R- Hammond)

Commerce

Chair Daryl Deshotel (R-Hessmer)

Education

Chair Laurie Schlegel (R-Metairie)

Health & Welfare

Chair Dustin Miller (D-Opelousas)

House & Governmental Affairs

Chair Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia)

Insurance

Chair Gabe Firment (R-Pollack)

Judiciary

Chair Robby Carter (D-Amite)

Labor & Industrial

Chair Raymond Crews (R–Bossier City)

Municipal

Chair Foy Gadberry (R-West Monroe)

Natural Resources

Chair Brett Geymann (R-Moss Bluff)

Retirement

Chair Tony Bacala (R-Prairieville)

Transportation

Chair Ryan Bourriaque (R-Cameron)

Ways & Means

Chair Julie Emerson (R-Carencro)

Full committee membership listings are linked here. (And attached)

“In making selections for committee membership the focus was fitting representatives’ expertise and interests where they could best be utilized,” said Speaker DeVillier. “We’re happy that each region of the state is well represented and House members are eager to get to work removing barriers, creating opportunities and growing the state’s future. This lineup of committees will definitely get us there.”

The House is comprised of sixteen permanent standing committees which are subject matter specific as established by House Rules 6.1 and 6.6. The Chairman and members of each committee are appointed by the Speaker of the House (except that certain members of the Appropriations Committee are elected according to rule).