Lee Olen Fallis

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service for Lee Olen Fallis, 92, will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel.

Lee Olen Fallis was born at Broken Bow, OK to Emil Olen Fallis and Ora Arthur Fallis on October 11, 1926 and passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He served in WW2 in the Army. Lee retired after 31 years of Civil Service in the 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, LA.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Edward Lee Fallis; his wife, Verna Mary Richey Fallis; his second wife, Billie Rose Williams Fallis of Stonewall, LA; brother, Russell David Fallis of Lordsburg, N.M.; sister, and husband David Crawford Kennedy and Ernestine Lorene Kennedy.

He was survived by three children, Margaret Fallis Cobb and husband Richard of Shreveport, LA; Richard E. Fallis of Keithville, LA and James D. Fallis and wife Nancy Fallis of Keithville, LA; step daughters, Becky S. Ingles and husband Terry of Stonewall, LA; Jackie L. Hodge of Keithville, LA; Joann Dove and husband Thomas; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Gone but not forgotten.