Lee Roy McHan

Haughton, La – Lee Roy “Papaw” McHan, 77, of Haughton, Louisiana, left this earth on April 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospice and is survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Patsy Malloy McHan.

He was born August 7, 1942, in El Dorado, Arkansas, the son of late Dorothy and Roy McHan. He is survived by his three sisters, Sallie McHan Funderburg and husband Doyle; Nancy McHan Millican and husband Billy Ray; and Dianna McHan Willett and husband Jimmy; and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved very much.



He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1961. He was a very talented athlete who received the award of “All American” for his football talents. He worked at Halliburton where he had the opportunity to travel the world with his family. He retired in 1983 and took on his most important role as “Papaw” to a host of grandchildren. He loved fishing, cooking, working in the yard, swinging on the porch, a good cup of coffee, and visiting with all of his family. He dearly loved all members of his family but his wife held the key to his heart.

Lee Roy’s life was one of service to many. He was a member of the Bossier Parish Sheriff Posse, CASA volunteer, and Camp Quality volunteer for children for 5 years. He also enjoyed fishing with children on Cross Lake in the Take a Youth Fishing program. He lived his life following the words of Matthew 20:28 “just as the son of man did not come to be served, but to serve. .”

He is survived by his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Melanie McHan; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dean Craig; youngest son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Bridget McHan; grandchildren, Alex McHan Person and husband John, son Andrew and daughter Anna Claire ; Tyler McHan and wife Holli Thomas McHan and sons John Kenner and Knox; Ashley Beidler Council and husband Tim; Taylor McHan and wife Kati Smith McHan, and daughters Analese and Emery Kate; Quinton Craig and wife Kaylynn Henry Craig and son Kayson; Luke McHan and wife Lara Crawford McHan ; Dustin McHan; Logan McHan and wife Claire Crawford McHan; Mason McHan and fiancé Morgan Walker; Conner Craig; and Lauren McHan.



The family would like to extend a very special “Thank You” to Dr. Alan Borne and office staff for many wonderful years of care; Dr. Michael Beal and staff, you helped provide us with the last six years of Lee Roy’s life due to your special care; and Dr. Royal Becker and Dr. Kenneth Mekelburg for holding our hands these last few weeks.



No service will be held at this time due to restrictions placed by COVID-19. If you wish to honor Lee Roy’s life, please consider making a donation to the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Shreveport.