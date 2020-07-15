Bossier City, LA – Lee Vernon Phipps, age 70, passed away on July 10, 2020, at his home in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born on December 26, 1949 to Walter Harold Phipps and Virginia Lee Porter Phipps in Opelousas, Louisiana.



As Lee’s father held various jobs in many different cities, their family moved a lot during his school years. His family settled in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1967.



He then attended LSU-Shreveport in the fall of the school’s inaugural year, where he obtained the equivalent of an associate’s degree. Lee served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969-1977. He worked for Bell South and AT& T in Shreveport for many years prior to his retirement.

He met the love of his life, Sandra Green, at his brother’s wedding in March 1966. She was the maid of honor and he was the best man.



They married on November 18, 1967. From this marriage, six children were born – Jeffrey Phipps and wife Sheila, Jennifer Phipps Holbrook and husband Chuck, Jason Phipps and wife Jamie, Jonathan Phipps and wife Amy, Julie Phipps Mitchell and husband Chip, and Jessica Phipps Maglinger and husband Randy. From these families, Lee and Sandra have been blessed with many grandchildren – Connor and Cayleigh Phipps, Claire and Caroline Holbrook, Rush and Owen Phipps, JonGrayson, Harrison, and Pierson Phipps, Allie and Isaac Mitchell, and Grant, Grace, Greenlee, Greta, and Gray Maglinger.



Lee was also a very strong and devoted Christian. More than anything, he loved the Lord and never failed to share his faith and won many to the Lord. He loved teaching God’s word and mentoring believers. He was a faithful prayer warrior. There is no other person we know who has lived with a greater anticipation of his home in Heaven. While our hearts are broken, we can rejoice in knowing he is well, walking the streets of gold, and seeing His Savior.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Charles Stanley Phipps. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra; their six children and their families; brother, Harold Rush Phipps and wife Beth; sister-in-law, Kitty Phipps; brothers and sisters-in law, Greg and Linda Eseman, Kristy Reutlinger, Mike Green, and Mark and Leslie Green as well as many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Phipps, Jason Phipps, Jonathan Phipps, Chuck Holbrook, Chip Mitchell, Randy Maglinger, Connor Phipps, and JonGrayson Phipps. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rush and Owen Phipps, Harrison and Pierson Phipps, Isaac Mitchell, and Grant and Gray Maglinger.



The familywill be receiving visitors at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at the funeral home Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Justin Haigler officiating along with Lee’s faithful friends Gary Baxter and W. Thorne. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. A live stream video of the service will be available on Rose-Neath’s website.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the nurses and staff of Christus Hospice Care.