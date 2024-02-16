Legacy of Late Judge to Carry On

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

The Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation presented the 1st Annual Lane Pittard Memorial Gift to The Dement Brothers Boxing Club on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the boxing gym’s new location, 2058 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

The annual $5,000 gift will be donated by the Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation in memory of the late Judge Lane Pittard, who was a member of the Tiffany Strong Scholarship Committee and a strong advocate for the Dement Brothers Boxing Club, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to making a positive difference in the lives of young men in Bossier City.

“Lane loved these guys. He really did. Tim and Jake (Dement) do a great job giving back to the community. Lane was always happy to support them. We want to carry on his wishes. Lane’s legacy lives on,” said Adelise Pittard, wife of the late Judge Pittard.

The Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation was established in August 2019 to honor the memory of Tiffany Pippenger of Bossier City, a wife, and mother who died at the age of 30 in 2017. Tiffany’s family and friends wished to honor her life with yearly high school scholarships and community gifts.

Holly Lim, mother of the late Tiffany Pippenger, said, “We are so proud to continue Tiffany’s legacy of ‘giving back to our community’ with this annual gift in memory of our best friend, Judge Lane Pittard.”

The Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit private foundation, and donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact TS Foundation President Melinda Coyer at (318) 422-6078 or visit the organization’s website at: www.tiffanystrongfoundation.com.

