NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A series of Public Hearings will be held in accordance with LA R.S. 48:231 and conducted by the Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee. Below is a list of the times and places where the hearings will be held. The purpose of the hearings is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023. A copy of the Preliminary Program for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is available for review, by interested persons at the LADOTD Headquarters Building, 1201 Capitol Access Road, Room 200U, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or online at http://www.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Transportation_Planning/Highway_Priority/Pages/default.aspx

All interested persons are invited for the purpose of becoming fully acquainted with the proposed program and will be afforded an opportunity to express their views. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing. Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the Hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the Hearing:

JOINT TRANSPORTATION, HIGHWAYS, & PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

C/O LA DOTD (SECTION 85)

P.O. BOX 94245

BATON ROUGE, LA 70804-9245

Should anyone requiring special assistance due to a disability wish to participate in this public hearing, please contact LADOTD (Attn: Ms. Mary Elliott) by mail at the address above or by telephone at (225) 379-1218 at least five days prior to the date of the public hearing.

LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC HEARINGS

FOR THE HIGHWAY PRIORITY CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM (2022-2023)

December 1, 2021; 10:00 am at Franklin Media Center, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro (District 58: Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, LaSalle, Tensas)

December 1, 2021; 2:00 pm at Monroe Civic Center, Fort Miro-Madison Room, 401 Lea Joyner Expressway, Monroe (District 05: E. Carroll, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, W. Carroll)

December 2, 2021, 8:30 am at Bossier Civic Center, Bodcau Room, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City (District 04: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Desoto, Red River, Webster)

December 2, 2021, 2:30 pm at Pineville City Hall, Council Meeting Room, 910 Main Street, Pineville (District 08: Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon, Winn)

December 7, 2021, 9:00 am at Lake Charles Civic Center, Contraband Room, 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles (District 07: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

December 7, 2021, 1:30 pm at Clifton Chenier Center, Town Hall, 220 West Willow, Lafayette (District 03: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)

December 8, 2021, 9:30 am at NO Regional Transportation Mgmt. Ctr., Conference Room A/B, #10 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans (District 02: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, Terrebonne)

December 8, 2021, 2:30 pm at St. Tammany Parish Council Chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville (District 62: Livingston, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington)

December 9, 2021, 9:00 am at State Capitol Basement, House Committee Room 1, Baton Rouge (District 61: Ascension, Assumption, E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, W. Baton Rouge, W. Feliciana)