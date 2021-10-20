Legislative Redistricting Roadshow Comes to Shreveport Thursday, October 21, 2021

On Thursday, October 21, 2021 at University of Louisiana Shreveport, legislators will continue the Redistricting Roadshow at 5:30 P.M. CST. This roadshow is when legislators engage the public to hear comments and have them participate in the process.

Political Redistricting happens every 10 years after the census and is an opportunity to draw new political district boundaries based on population changes. The goal of redistricting is to create equitable and competitive political districts. Historically, in Louisiana communities have had little say in the way their communities are mapped or represented.

“The Redistricting Roadshow is an opportunity for individuals and communities to engage their legislators and testify for fair districts. This is an important point of power for our communities,” said Ashley Shelton, CEO of Power Coalition and member of the Black Southern Women’s Collective.

The Roadshow will go around the state over the next four months before the Special Redistricting Legislative Session in February 2022. This week, the Roadshow will be in Northern Louisiana before moving around the state.

The dates for the Roadshow are as follows:

October 21: Northwest Louisiana/Shreveport

October 26: Acadiana/Lafayette

November 9: Central Louisiana/Alexandria

November 16: Capitol Area/Baton Rouge

November 30: Northshore/Covington

December 15: Southwest Louisiana/ Lake Charles

January 5: Orleans Metro/New Orleans

January 11: Bayou Region/Thibodaux

January 20: Baton Rouge

For more information, visit powercoalition.org/redistricting.