LEH Awards More Than $160k In Grants Supporting Humanities Programming

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 33Rebirth Grants and Rebirth PL Grants to organizations statewide in support of humanities programs, including Bossier Parish Library for their Bossier’s Virtual History Tour. With a total of $163,726 awarded, the projects are based in 19 different parishes, and several programs have a statewide focus.

Now in its seventh year, the Rebirth Grants program supports projects that provide access to the humanities to Louisiana residents. Eligible projects include public humanities programs; documentary photography, radio, and digital humanities projects; and humanities-based educational initiatives. This year, the LEH was also able to award an additional 11 Rebirth PL Grants in support of Louisiana public libraries’ transition to virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The types of funded projects include oral history and archaeological initiatives, lecture series, podcasts, exhibitions, and more exploring topics as varied as agricultural festival pageant queens, the lived experiences of enslaved people on Evergreen Plantation, French-speaking Cajun soldiers in World War II and the Louisiana transgender community. For more information about each organization’s project, please contact the organization directly.