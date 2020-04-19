Leila Weeks-Frankie

Haughton, LA – Leila Belle Weeks-Frankie was delivered into the loving arms of the Lord on April 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1925 in Gulfport, Mississippi, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joe Frankie, son Lawrence Frankie and grandson William Brian Verzwyvelt.



She is survived by her sister Mary Weeks Graves, daughter, Barbara Verzwyvelt, grandchildren, Steven Verzwyvelt, Keith Verzwyvelt and Kristin Saenz; along with three great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.



Ms. Frankie retired as assistant to the U. S. Attorney in Shreveport, LA. She worked for the United States government in various positions and was trained as a legal assistant in Washington, DC. Leila was in charge of conducting educational seminars for her area in the southeastern United States.



She was a member of First Methodist Church in Shreveport, an Eastern Star in Bossier City and adviser to the Rainbow Girls (an auxiliary of the Masonic Lodge).



She will be interred at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery next to her husband and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.