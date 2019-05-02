Leonard F.“Len”Van Oss

Bossier City, LA – Leonard F. Van Oss, born 14 August 1958 in San Diego, CA, passed away peacefully with his family on 29 April 2019.

The family will receive friends at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Len was employed by the City of Bossier for 34 years and had retired on 1 February 2019 as Superintendent of Environmental Affairs.

Len is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Dudra; daughter, Michelle Clement; and son, Timothy Hall-Van Oss. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dolly Van Oss; his father, Charles Dudra; daughter, Ashley Hamous; seven grandchildren, Faith, Hunter,Conner, Landon, Kason, Beaux and Laila; son-in-law, Jack Clement, Jr.; and numerous extended family members.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willis Knighton Pierremont ICU and Life Care Pierremont for their loving care of Leonard.

