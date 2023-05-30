“LET LOUISIANA SHINE” STATEWIDE LITTER PREVENTION CAMPAIGN TV COMMERCIAL WINS FOUR TELLY AWARDS

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor are pleased to share that the 2022 TV commercial for the “Let Louisiana Shine” litter prevention campaign has won four Telly Awards. The award-winning commercial, featuring Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Governor John Bel Edwards, shed light on Louisiana’s litter problem asking citizens to do their part and stop litter from hurting our Sportsman’s Paradise.

The commercial earned Telly Awards in the following regional television categories:

Gold Award – Branding

Bronze Award – Videography/Cinematography

Bronze Award – Use of Music

Bronze Award – Public Interest/Awareness

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards annually highlights the best work created within television and across video for all screens with more than 12,000 entries from all 50 state and 5 continents. Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world created on the behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company (including your own), or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

“We are thrilled by the momentum and reach this litter prevention campaign has had,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “If we all Let Louisiana Shine, we will see a cleaner, greener Sportsman’s Paradise.”

The “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign continues to run with a new commercial conveying ways Louisiana residents can prevent litter:

Bag your trash, tie the bag tight, and cover your bin to prevent trash from entering the environment and harming wildlife.

Keep a bag in your vehicle for garbage and dispose of your trash properly.

Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

When transporting large items, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.

Whether you are hiking or boating, keep a bag with you for trash.

“This campaign is important to illustrate how litter hurts our wildlife, our environment, our neighborhoods, and our quality of life,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “We all must work together to keep litter out of Louisiana and create a better place for our children and future generations to call home.”

Red Six Media in Baton Rouge developed the “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign. The 2022 television commercial was also the recipient of a Gold ADDY for cinematography in March 2023 from the American Advertising Federation Baton Rouge Chapter.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and seven University Affiliates. Learn more at www.KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.