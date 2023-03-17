“LET LOUISIANA SHINE” TELEVISION COMMERCIAL TAKES HOME GOLD ADDY AWARD FROM THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION BATON ROUGE CHAPTER

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor are pleased to share the 2022 TV commercial for the “Let Louisiana Shine” litter prevention campaign was presented with a Cinematography – Gold ADDY at the American Advertising Federation’s Baton Rouge (AAF-BR) chapter’s award show.

“It is fantastic to know the hard work our team is doing to draw attention to the litter issue facing Louisiana is being recognized. We are very fortunate to have talented people in Louisiana such as the teams at Red Six Media and Keep Louisiana Beautiful who developed this campaign and commercial. The greatest award though will be when we realize we are changing habits and mindsets around the state and see the day when our state is free of unsightly litter,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The 2022 commercial, featuring Lieutenant Governor Nungesser and Governor John Bel Edwards, shed light on Louisiana’s litter problem asking citizens to do their part and stop litter from hurting our Sportsman’s Paradise.

The “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign continues to run with a new commercial conveying ways Louisiana residents can prevent litter:

Bag your trash, tie the bag tight, and cover your bin to prevent trash from entering the environment and harming wildlife.

Keep a bag in your vehicle for garbage and dispose of your trash properly.

Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

When transporting large items, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.

Whether you are hiking or boating, keep a bag with you for trash.

“This campaign is important to illustrate how litter hurts our wildlife, our environment, our neighborhoods, and our quality of life,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “If we all work together to keep litter out of Louisiana, we can create a better place for our children and future generations to call home.”

The local American Advertising (ADDY) Awards are the first of an annual, three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, across the country, local entrants vie to receive an ADDY Award – recognition as the very best in their markets. At the second tier, local ADDY winners compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions, and those winners move on to compete at a national level.

Red Six Media in Baton Rouge developed the “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 7 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.