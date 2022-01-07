Let the Training Begin

Peace Officer Standardize Training or POST Certification began early Friday morning at the Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.

The recruits from six different law enforcement agencies in north Louisiana began their 16 weeks of high-intense training to become Louisiana certified law enforcement officers. They will learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, Standard Field Sobriety Testing, and much more.

“Today is day one of training and it is gut check for these recruits,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It takes a special, disciplined man or woman to don the uniform to serve and protect on The Thin Blue Line. We have some of the best law enforcement training instructors around, I can promise you they will give their best….and that’s what we expect in return from these recruits.”