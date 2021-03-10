“Let’s Go Fishing” Youth Learn-to-Fish Clinic

NATCHITOCHES, LA – Cane River Creole National Historical Park will host a FREE youth fishing clinic at Oakland Plantation on Saturday, March 13 from 10 am to 12 pm. The clinic is limited to ten participants. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 318-356-8441 x316 or by emailing. Oakland Plantation is located at 4386 Highway 494, Natchez, LA.

Learn basic fishing techniques and ethical angling practices through the Let’s Go Fishing Junior Ranger program. Earn your Junior Ranger Angler badge! All fishing equipment will be provided*. Fishing is catch-and-release only. Fun for the whole family!

*A Basic Fishing License is required for adults (16 years+) who would like to participate in fishing.

The grounds of Oakland and Magnolia Plantations are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nearly 80 original buildings remain, many open for self-guided tours including several that are historically furnished from Wednesday through Sunday. Park staff conducts tours of the plantation grounds daily Wednesday through Sunday. In addition, the park offers a cell phone tour. The Oakland Main House is open for self-guided tours from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Magnolia Main House is privately owned and is not open to the public. For more information, please visit the park’s website, find us on Facebook or call the park at 318-356-8441, ext. 316.