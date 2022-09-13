“Let’s Meet & Greet”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington encourages residents and neighborhoods throughout Bossier Parish to

participate in Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and strengthen

partnerships between our neighbors and law enforcement. “I encourage residents to hold block parties,

cookouts, or other outdoor activities to help build strong relationships with their neighbors and get to know the

deputies who patrol their area,” said Sheriff Whittington.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be out

fingerprinting children, joined by Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol and

parish firefighters, and EMTs.



Please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 if you are planning to host a block party this

year.