Letter: Council on aging helps residents live happier, healthier lives

The Bossier Council on Aging (BCOA) provides services that enable those 6o and older to remain in their homes and independent as long as possible, as well as offer support to caregivers. We have well trained and qualified staff available for the elderly to assist in personal care services and caregiver services.

Personal Care is available for Bossier Parish residents who do not have anyone to assist them with performing activities of daily living. Such activities may include bathing, light housekeeping, laundry and light meal preparation.

Caregiver Services offer temporary or substitute supports for care recipients in order to provide a brief period of relief or rest for caregivers. Services include light housekeeping, laundry, light meal preparation and sitting with clients.

Our goal at Bossier Council on Aging is to ensure our seniors are living a happier, healthier and more independent life. So give us a call and start making your “golden years” the best they can be!

For further information, please call us at 318-741-8302.

Olean Williams, Outreach Director for the Bossier Council on Aging