Letter to BESE regarding mask mandate across Louisiana

Dear BESE Members,
We are writing on behalf of frustrated parents, grandparents, and guardians across the state
regarding the most recent proclamation issued by Governor Edwards on August 2, 2021 mandating
masks across the state, including in K-12 schools. The Board of Elementary and Secondary
Education should consider the questions raised by parents concerning the constitutional rights of
students.
Louisiana Constitution Article 8, Section 3(A) provides that BESE shall supervise and control the
public elementary and secondary schools and special schools under its jurisdiction. In addition, in
the absence of any specific legislative intent to the contrary, BESE may, if it chooses, adopt rules
governing COVID-19 safety protocols, such as temperature checks, the option of mask mandates or
exceptions to mask mandates, and other protocols that BESE determines are needed.
Please use this authority to act on behalf of parents and local school leaders, just as your Board
agreed to do earlier in the pandemic. BESE can establish a position that gives direction to each
school board based on local health risks.
On behalf of parents across our districts, we stand united for BESE control and respect for parental
rights in these matters. Our schools did well last year when the state provided the direction and
resources required to manage their affairs. These local education leaders are ready to move
forward at your direction to deliver continued success and safety for their students.
Please use your Constitutional authority to protect Louisiana families and give direction to our local
school boards and its parents.
Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to our urgent request.
Humbly,