Letter to BESE regarding mask mandate across Louisiana

Dear BESE Members,



We are writing on behalf of frustrated parents, grandparents, and guardians across the state

regarding the most recent proclamation issued by Governor Edwards on August 2, 2021 mandating

masks across the state, including in K-12 schools. The Board of Elementary and Secondary

Education should consider the questions raised by parents concerning the constitutional rights of

students.



Louisiana Constitution Article 8, Section 3(A) provides that BESE shall supervise and control the

public elementary and secondary schools and special schools under its jurisdiction. In addition, in

the absence of any specific legislative intent to the contrary, BESE may, if it chooses, adopt rules

governing COVID-19 safety protocols, such as temperature checks, the option of mask mandates or

exceptions to mask mandates, and other protocols that BESE determines are needed.



Please use this authority to act on behalf of parents and local school leaders, just as your Board

agreed to do earlier in the pandemic. BESE can establish a position that gives direction to each

school board based on local health risks.



On behalf of parents across our districts, we stand united for BESE control and respect for parental

rights in these matters. Our schools did well last year when the state provided the direction and

resources required to manage their affairs. These local education leaders are ready to move

forward at your direction to deliver continued success and safety for their students.



Please use your Constitutional authority to protect Louisiana families and give direction to our local

school boards and its parents.



Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to our urgent request.

Humbly,