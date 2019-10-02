Letter: Vote ‘No’ on Cypress millage

A big NO for the property tax on the ballot for Cypress Black Bayou Rec. and Water District, and the reasons for this are as follows:

1. Your property tax for the CBB on your annual tax notice will double.

2. The commissioners of CBB borrowed bond monies in 2015 for $3,000,000 for upgrades to the park. The park needed some upgrades, but there was too much money borrowed for this small park.

3. Now, the CBB commissioners want $10,000,000 more of the taxpayers money over the next 10 years. Check the budget on their web, it is not needed.

4. The budget shows a loss of gate revenues $200,000 to $300,000 from 2015 to present. Each year, a 3- to 4-year loss?

5. The note for the bond, outlandish lawsuits, inflated salaries, legal fees are just a few expenses that have taken a toll on the CBB budget for several years. It’s strange, for the year 2018 and 2019, the budget is the same. This park does not need a $75,000 – $100,000 per year attorney. That’s our tax dollars?

6. Just for the public’s information…the appointed commissioners do not answer to anyone for their decisions, good or not so good. That needs to change.

Bossier parish needs this park and the upgrades are for the better.. but more tax dollars to waste is not a good thing for anybody. Proper adjustments to the budget and spending habits are needed now. Just say NO to the 3 mills property tax for Cypress Black Recreation District.

Cliff and Anne Timmers, taxpayers of Bossier Parish