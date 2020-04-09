LHSAA cancels spring sports season

The LHSAA notified member schools in a memo Thursday morning that all remaining winter sports championships along with spring sports regular seasons and their respective championships have been canceled.

The cancellations are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to stop the spread of the virus. Schools have been closed since March 16 and Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay-at-home order until April 30.

“Knew it was probably coming, but doesn’t make it easier, even though I understand,” Parkway head baseball coach David George said in a text message.

The sports affected are baseball, softball, boys and girls outdoor track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls gymnastics.

The baseball regular season had about five weeks remaining when the season was suspended on March 16. There was about a month left in the softball regular season.

Only one track meet has been held in Bossier Parish.

The bowling regular season had ended in Bossier Parish. The state powerlifting meet was scheduled for March 19-21.

Below is the memo sent to the schools.