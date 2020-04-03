LHSAA releases statement on status of spring sports seasons

The LHSAA released a statement Friday afternoon on the status of spring sports seasons in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards extension of the “stay-at-home” order until the end of April.

“As the LHSAA staff and Executive Committee continue to monitor updates from Governor Edwards office, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing their spring sports seasons. If and when schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports seasons and the potential of LHSAA State Championships.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and local communities are our top priority. We appreciate all member schools’ cooperation in following Federal, State and Local recommendations and mandates during this time.

“We will continue to provide updates as new information is available and appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. Please know, as long as any/all schools remain closed statewide, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”