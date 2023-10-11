LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR BILLY NUNGESSER AND LOUISIANA STATE PARKS PRESENT GRANT CHECKSTHROUGH THE LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks are proud to present Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant awards today to the town of Madisonville, the St. Tammany Parish Government, and Jefferson Parish Government for development and construction of outdoor recreation spaces. Additional awards will be made this week to the Washington Parish Government and the city of Thibodaux. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a commitment to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans. A total of $4.3 million in grant awards around the state are being made through the LWCF.

“We are excited to be able to make these grant awards around the state to help create new recreation spaces for the people of Louisiana and facilitate connections between them and the outdoors. We feel the projects these grant awards will help fund can increase the quality of life for people living in these areas,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser today presented a grant check through the LWCF to Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat in the amount of $1 million. The town of Madisonville will use the grant funding as part of a $2 million development of the Coquille Lakefront Day Use Area. Construction work on the day use area will include a kayak launch, boat house, fishing piers, beach, restrooms, walking and nature trails, splash pad, picnic pavilions, pickleball complex, playground, disc golf course, and miniature golf.

Next, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser traveled to Mandeville where he presented a LWCF grant check in the amount of $1 million to the St. Tammany Parish Government and Parish President Michael Cooper for construction projects at the Lacombe Trace Trails and Nature Park. The LWCF funding is part of the $2 million total cost to create trails, picnic pavilions, a kayak launch, fishing boardwalk, and expansion of a parking area.

A third LWCF grant check was presented today to the Jefferson Parish Government and Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng in the amount of $754,946 for phase one of improvements to the Bucktown Harbor Park. Combined with an original grant amount of $1.25 million, the grant funding is part of a $4 million project to construct a paddle craft launch, beach, paddle boat pavilion, playground, restrooms, concession stand, walkways and bike path, and parking area.

On Thursday, October 12, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will make LWCF grant check presentations in Washington and Lafourche Parishes.

A grant check in the amount of $341,225 will be presented to the Washington Parish Government as part of the funding for the development of Atoka Recreation Complex in Franklinton. Combined with an original grant amount of $475,000, the $1.6 million project will include fencing and a shade structure to the entrance from Highway 25, construction of baseball fields, concession stand and restrooms, parking lot, irrigation, and a wastewater treatment facility.

Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement and the city of Thibodaux will be presented a LWCF grant award in the amount of $250,950 for the Miracle League Baseball Field at Peltier Park. The project will include the removal of the existing baseball field and construction of a Miracle League Baseball Field with new backstop, dugouts, fencing, artificial turf, foul poles, bleachers, and lights. The total cost of the project is $501,900.

Last week, Louisiana State Parks presented LWCF grant checks to the town of Vivian and city of West Monroe. The town of Vivian in Caddo Parish received $200,000 from the LWCF for construction of the Northwest Louisiana Swimming Complex to include a new pool complex, tennis courts, renovations to an existing building to include restrooms, and a new parking area. Combined with an original grant amount of $350,000, the total project cost is $1.1 million. The city of West Monroe received $770,161 from the LWCF for improvements to Kiroli Park, including trail rehabilitation, resurfacing existing tennis courts, and construction of new tennis and pickleball courts with fencing and lighting. The total project cost is $1,540,322.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is administered at the federal level through the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. On the state level, the LWCF is administered by the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and the Office of State Parks Division of Outdoor Recreation. The LWCF helps strengthen communities, preserve history and protect the national endowment of lands and waters. Since its inception in 1965, LWCF has funded $5.2 billion to support more than 45,000 projects around the country.