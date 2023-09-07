LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR BILLY NUNGESSER UNVEILS NEW “MY LOUISIANA” CAMPAIGN FOR TOURISM

Starting today, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are launching a new ad campaign, “My Louisiana,” to entice more visitors to plan travel to the state. The new campaign, announced last week during the Louisiana Travel Association Summit, targets visitors nationally and important regional feeder markets like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago.

“Our exciting and bold new marketing campaign focuses on how Louisiana has something to offer for everyone, highlighting how visitors can plan a trip that will Feed Your Soul,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We placed an emphasis on showcasing so many of the state’s great travel assets, like fishing, swamp tours, and our great outdoors, as well as our different genres of music, fresh seafood, and the unique spices and flavors that all foodies can enjoy. Without question ‘My Louisiana’ will tap into the unique culture and history that lies around every corner and makes our state a top visitor destination.”

The campaign will also run on billboards in New York’s Times Square as well as in other major national media outlets that are being considered, such as Rolling Stone and Billboard.

The campaign is comprised of a variety of assets developed to reach potential visitors in the media they use most for travel inspiration and planning. Formats include digital video, (long and short form), digital display and print advertising, streaming audio, still photography, visitor guide assets, and trade show assets.

“The team at the Louisiana Office of Tourism and our marketing partners developed a really creative campaign that should make everyone in Louisiana proud,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser. “It’s exciting to see a product like this after so much hard work, and I know it will entice travelers to have Louisiana at the top of their travel planning lists.”

The “My Louisiana” campaign was created after months of research. The new campaign will take Louisiana’s tourism industry through the next three years and has been designed to promote staycations and domestic travel as well as international travel.

This announcement comes just months after the launch of the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s new website URL, ExploreLouisiana.com. In 2022, nearly eight million people visited the Louisiana tourism website for travel information and trip planning, and it is one of the most important marketing tools to promote travel to the state.

“Research shows travelers using a travel planning website want inspiration, useful resources, and a focus on experience – all specific qualities of ExploreLouisiana.com. The new campaign will help amplify visitors’ interest in using the website to help plan their trips to Louisiana,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser also announced that 2024 will be the “Year of Music” for Louisiana tourism, with promotions built around all of the great music that is an integral part of the state and its cultural heritage. More details will be shared in the coming months.

In addition to the “My Louisiana” campaign, another was developed specifically to support the “Year of Music.” The campaign includes a commercial designed specifically to promote the state’s musical offerings, including Cajun, zydeco, jazz, and blues, with the campaign’s soundtrack written by Jay Weigel, a distinguished composer, producer, arranger and orchestrator for film, TV, recordings and concerts for more than 35 years. Based in New Orleans, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Weigel has also taught music at Loyola University-New Orleans since 2007. Many noteworthy Louisiana musical artists performed the campaign’s music, including the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism worked in collaboration with PETERMAYER, Louisiana’s largest full-service brand development and advertising agency, on both campaigns.

For more information, please visit ExploreLouisiana.com. Want to share your Louisiana? Sign up to join our Bayou Krewe of ambassadors on the site and share your Louisiana with the world using #MyLouisiana and #OnlyLouisiana.