LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR NUNGESSER CALLS MISSION TO AUSTRALIAAND NEW ZEALAND A SUCCESS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, members of the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Travel South USA have returned from Australia and New Zealand where the team promoted international travel to Louisiana.

“I was surprised by how much the people of Louisiana, Australia, and New Zealand have in common. They love their culture as much as we love ours,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We hosted several dinners in which chefs prepared Louisiana seafood recipes. While they used their own seafood, we brought our Louisiana spices and hot sauces to flavor those dishes as we promoted our wonderful cuisine.”

Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Office of Tourism also met with airline officials. With direct flights to international airports in Houston and Dallas, Nungesser said this is the perfect way to capture that market. “When they come to Houston, they can easily reach south Louisiana. When they fly into Dallas, they can explore north Louisiana.”

Australia is a top 15 market of origin for people coming to visit Louisiana. Of the 53 million visitors who came to Louisiana in 2019 prior to the pandemic, more than 38,000 were from Australia and generated $62.6 million in visitor spending. Louisiana Office of Tourism data shows Australian visitors stay an average of nine days in our state and 17 days in the U.S. In 2019, the overseas traveler spent over $3,700.

“International travelers stay longer and spend more money. We want that money spent in Louisiana. The goal was to build a relationship with tour operators and capture both the Australian and New Zealand markets. I think we did that,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.

In addition to meeting with travel journalists and participating in trade shows, Lt. Governor Nungesser also held discussions about fairs and festivals, film location tourism in which Australia demands promotion of its country, as well as a meeting with tour operators that promote the most successful international men’s rugby team of all time – The All Blacks Rugby Team. Louisiana is under consideration to host the men/women Rugby World Cup games in 2031 and 2033.

Louisiana continues to attract international visitors and is one of six states to receive a $300,000 grant used to increase promotion in three emerging international markets – India, Italy, and Spain. Louisiana’s top international markets include Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and France.