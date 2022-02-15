LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR NUNGESSER CHAIRS FIRST MEETING OF THE LITTER ABATEMENT & BEAUTIFICATION TASK FORCE IN BATON ROUGE

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today led the first Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force Workshop at the Water Campus in Baton Rouge. Task force members listened to presentations and then participated in breakout sessions to come up with a plan to clean up a litter issue plaguing our state.

“I want to thank Governor Jon Bel Edwards for supporting this effort and putting money in the executive budget to help us accomplish what we need to do to clean up our great state,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, Chairman of the Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force. During the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, the governor and lawmakers also placed Keep Louisiana Beautiful under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In this first workshop, members addressed all concerns and ideas to clean up litter.

“I was most impressed with Dr. Cecile Carson, a top expert in the country who has studied successful anti-litter campaigns and best practices. I’ve also reached out to other Lieutenant Governor’s to discuss efforts they are doing to clean up their states,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.

An executive order from Governor John Bel Edwards in January created the task force. It consists of 26 members representing state agencies, law enforcement, education, tourism and others. Additionally, Governor Edwards has declared every fourth Saturday of each month in 2022 as a Community Litter Action Day and the week of April 18-24 as “Love the Boot Week” to encourage everyone to do their part in cleaning up the state and litter prevention.

“Cleaning up our state is critical in ensuring the recovery of our tourism industry. We must do this. Failure is not an option,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.

The Litter Abatement & Beautification Task Force will meet monthly, delivering a report to Governor Edwards by July 1, 2022.

“However, we are not waiting for a report. We have already started tackling our state’s litter problem,” Lt. Governor Nungesser emphasized.