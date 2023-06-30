LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR NUNGESSER ELECTED VICE-CHAIR OF AEROSPACE STATES ASSOCIATION

The Aerospace States Association (ASA) recently elected Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser as National Vice Chair for the association. Lt. Governor Nungesser joins the leadership team of Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera of Colorado as National Chair, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears of Virginia as Secretary, and Michael Heil of Ohio as Treasurer.

“Last June, I was invited by Alaska’s former lieutenant governor Kevin Meyers to attend the Aerospace States Association conference. At that conference, I learned we were the only state with aerospace facilities that was not a member. After joining the organization and discussing the importance of the NASA facility at Michoud as well as working with our vo-tech schools to train people to work in the space industry, we realized Louisiana could become a real player in attracting private space companies that are growing around the country. I am excited about taking on the new role of vice-chair to grow the space industry and a talented workforce. In 2024, New Orleans will host the ASA Annual Meeting and 5th State Aerospace Policy Summit,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Aerospace States Association (ASA) is a non-partisan 501c (3) organization comprised of Lieutenant Governors, Governor-appointed delegates, state legislators, territorial and tribal government representatives, and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia working to advance aerospace and aviation in member states and throughout the nation. ASA is the only aerospace advocacy organization promoting State based perspectives in federal aerospace & aviation policy development.

“Lt. Governor Nungesser is a great addition to the ASA leadership team. As aerospace assets become even more vital to our nation’s economy and human space exploration branches further into the beyond. Louisiana is key to expanding this market. Billy, understands the importance of this economy to his state and the nation.” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera of Colorado, National Chair of the ASA.

Lt. Governor Nungesser’s term will complete the term of past ASA Vice Chair, Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer of Alaska, who decided not to run for re-election in Alaska.