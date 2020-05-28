The Bossier City Parks and Recreation Department is now taking applications for certified lifeguards to staff the city’s public swimming pools this summer.
Interested individuals are asked to call the Bossier City Parks and Recreation office at (318) 741-8450.
The applications are being accepted in preparation for moving into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan which will go into effect in early June if gating criteria is met.
Lifeguard application period underway for Bossier City summer pool season
The Bossier City Parks and Recreation Department is now taking applications for certified lifeguards to staff the city’s public swimming pools this summer.