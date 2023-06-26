LifeShare Blood Center and the Bossier City Police Department to Sponsor Blood Drive in Honor of Officer Kenny Gallon

Though we wish that tragedies and accidents never happen, we all know that they do. It is the

mission of Lifeshare Blood Center to be prepared when accidents occur and our community

needs blood. Lifeshare Blood Center and the Bossier City Police Dept. is sponsoring a blood

drive in honor of Officer Kenny Gallon who was shot and injured during a robbery in May at a

local business. During the summer months blood donation decreases and blood is in short supply.

It is critical to make sure that our community has an adequate supply of blood when needed. We

are asking that our citizens will take just a few minutes out of your busy schedule to donate

blood and “give the gift of life.” For your time and donation those that give will receive a t-shirt

and a gift card that is sponsored by Raising Canes.



DATE: Saturday – July 1, 2023

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 620 Benton Road –Bossier Police Department – Lifeshare Bus