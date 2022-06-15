LifeShare Blood Center Celebrates 80 Years of Saving Lives!

LifeShare Blood Center celebrates over 80 years of saving lives with Shreveport’s

Mayor Adrian Perkins declaring June 15th “LifeShare Blood Center Day.”

Founded in June of 1942, LifeShare Blood Center is the oldest blood center in Louisiana and the second oldest

blood center in the nation. During LifeShare’s over 80 years of service donors have saved over 5 million lives,

with over 8 million blood donors having given over 500,000 gallons of whole blood and 642,000 platelets.

Included in Mayor Perkins’ proclamation presentation was a challenge for citizens to become blood donors.

“Becoming a blood donor is a great way for citizens to become involved in their community, while also

providing live-saving gifts to the neediest among us,” said Mayor Perkins.

“Today, LifeShare Blood Center supplies blood products to over 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana,

East Texas, and South Arkansas,” said Executive Director of Blood Operations, Benjamin Prijatel. “LifeShare is

honored to have served our communities for over 80 years, and we are especially thankful for each and every

blood donor who has supported our mission by unselfishly answering the call to roll up their sleeve.”

More information about donor eligibility and upcoming blood drives can be found at www.lifeshare.org.