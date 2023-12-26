LifeShare Gives a Little Extra this Holiday Season

Blood supply drops significantly during the winter months and LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to treat themselves while saving lives this holiday season.

LifeShare is providing a special THANK YOU to donors who choose to donate anytime through January 3rd. All LifeShare donors will receive a shirt and a $10 Wal-Mart Gift Card. All blood types are needed, O negative and B negative are especially needed at this time.

“Winter months are historically difficult for blood collections. A combination of busy schedules, school and business closures, and an uptick in colds and flu results in fewer opportunities to collect blood,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement.

Gift cards will be available at all LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives through Wednesday, January 3rd. To schedule a donation appointment, visit: www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are welcome.