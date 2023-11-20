LifeShare Gives Thanks for Blood Donors by Offering Free Ham or Turkey Vouchers

As plans are being made to celebrate the Thanksgiving season with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give blood leading up to the holiday.

LifeShare is providing a special THANK YOU to donors who choose to donate anytime from November 18th through November 22nd. During this five-day period leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, all LifeShare donors will receive a free LifeShare shirt and a voucher valued at $15 toward the purchase of a turkey or ham.

“Holidays are a hard time for blood collections as our normal collection points, such as schools and businesses, close for the holidays. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospitals and medical partners with blood and blood products throughout the region. Since Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are most grateful for, LifeShare is giving thanks to our donors for giving blood and sharing life,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement.

Vouchers will be available at all LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives from Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 22nd. To schedule a donation appointment, visit: www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are welcome.