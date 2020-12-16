LIGHT AIRCRAFT CRASHES ON EAST SIDE OF BARKSDALE

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – At approximately 4:45 a.m. today, local Air Traffic

Controllers lost radar contact with a civilian light aircraft over the east reservation of Barksdale Air

Force Base. The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first

responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.



Personnel from the base, with assistance from Bossier City authorities, located the aircraft at

approximately 8:25 a.m. The scene was secured and the incident is currently under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.