Light installation begins on Texas Street Bridge

The installation of programmable LED lights on the Long-Allen Bridge, known as the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport-Bossier City will begin on September 1.

“This signals a bright new day for Shreveport-Bossier and upon completion, people will be able to watch light shows that will debut each month,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “There were many steps involved in making this vision a reality and I’m grateful to all of our partners who worked so hard on this endeavor.”

The project to relight the bridge with programmable LED lights was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski who have donated $1 million to purchase the lights. Feazel Electrical Contractors has been selected to install the lights.

“This community has generously supported my optometry practice and Vision One,” said Dr. Bakowski. “My wife, Sandra and I want to demonstrate our gratitude to the people of Shreveport-Bossier by improving upon the former neon lights that united our communities and replacing them with low-maintenance, programmable, bright LED Lights that will create a legacy of dynamic positivity to our region.”

Dr. Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and David North, District Engineer started the process in 2019 of repairing and painting the Texas Street Bridge ahead of the light installation.

“The Red River Waterway Commission is pleased to be a part of the Texas Street Bridge Lighting Project,” said Colin Brown, Executive Director. “We feel this project will greatly enhance the recreational and commercial aspects of the Red River and will assist in the continued growth of tourism in Shreveport-Bossier City. Further, we believe this project, when completed, will enhance the quality of life for the citizens in our area. Like everyone else, we can’t wait to see the finished product.”

The Red River Waterway Commission and Louisiana Public Service Commission committed funding for the installation of the LED lights and the purchase of LED road lighting.

“The Texas Street Bridge lighting project will provide a test of the energy efficiency and durability of LED technology,” said Foster Campbell, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner. “I grew up literally at the foot of this bridge, in old Bossier. Equipping it with modern LED lights will make it a showpiece for our two cities. I’m happy to be a small part of the effort.”

Other project donors are the Downtown Development Authority and Will Atkins who are supporting the programming and maintenance.

The four-month project will cause traffic delays and all lane closures will be announced to the public.