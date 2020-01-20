Lillie Irene Pebworth

Haughton, LA – A funeral service honoring the life of Lillie Irene Pebworth was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Haughton, Louisiana. Officating the service was Dr. Gevan Spinney. Interment followed the service in Haughton Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. A visitation with the family was held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Lillie Irene Pebworth was born November 14, 1934 on Jones Road in Haughton, Louisiana to parents Claiborne and Pearl Gandy and passed away peacefully, Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home on Jones Road. The same road she’s lived on most her life.

Irene was known as Mimi or Aunt Rene to many. She was a woman of many talents who enjoyed gardening, painting, baking and being of service to her loved ones. She will be remembered for her silver dollar pancakes, fried chicken and wonderful fudge during the holidays but most of all for the incredible warmth and compassion she had for her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her momma and papa; her two beloved daughters, Tammy Louise Pebworth Cox and Lucinda K Pebworth Mounger and two sisters and three brothers.

Irene is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Hubert Ray Pebworth of Haughton, Louisiana; grandsons, Kenneth Mounger, Jr of Haughton, Louisiana, Joshua Mounger of Shreveport, Louisiana and Daniel Cox, Sr. and wife, Haley of Bossier City, Louisiana; granddaughters, Tracye Giddens and husband, Roy of Shreveport, Louisiana and Jennifer McKellar and husband, Cody of Shreveport, Lousiana; great-grandchildren, Dillan Mounger, Raeleigh McKellar and Daniel, Jr. and Branson Cox; sister, Jeanette Magee of Longview, Texas; two sister-in-law’s and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Irene as pallbearers were Kenny Mounger Jr., Daniel Cox Sr., Josh Mounger, Jerry Gandy, Glenn Gandy, Leon Gandy, Steve Gandy, and Larry Gandy.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Cody McKellar, Roy Giddens and Dillan Mounger.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and would also like to thank the special caregivers, Carla, Amy, Connie, Amanda and Danielle.