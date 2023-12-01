Linda Dianne French Netherton, age 71, of Haughton, Louisiana passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. She was born on Thursday, November 29, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Sherman Warren and Eleanor Virginia Chandler French. Linda graduated from Northwestern with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and went on to obtain her Master’s in Counseling through Louisiana Tech University. She married Paul Steven Netherton on August 10, 1974. Linda had a career in education for the Bossier Parish School Board with Platt Elementary. She was a member of First Baptist Haughton and had a passion for gardening, oil painting, and taking in God’s creation while riding her side-by-side Angel.



Left to cherish Linda’s beautiful memories are her husband; a daughter Kasey Golden and husband Michael; four grandchildren: Hunter Golden, Cadey Golden, Cole Golden, Jillian Masingill, one great-granddaughter Leighton Cox; three siblings: Rocky French and wife Ginger, Ricky French and wife Shari, Tina Sheffield and husband Bubba; along with many extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.



A visitation for Linda will be held Friday, December 1, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time for her Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037, with Pastor Gevan Spinney officiating. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, Louisiana, 71037.



Honoring Linda as pallbearers will be Hunter Golden, Cole Golden, Michael Golden, Ricky French, Rocky French, and Bubba Sheffield.



The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to their family, church family and friends for the outpour of love, condolences and continued prayer during this great time of need.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com for the Netherton family.